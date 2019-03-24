Ferrer topples third-ranked Zverev in Miami

Alexander Zverev reacts to a call while playing David Ferrer during the Miami Open in Miami Gardens, Florida March 23, 2019. — AFP pic

MIAMI, March 24 — World number three Alexander Zverev was bundled out of the ATP and WTA Miami Open by Spanish veteran David Ferrer yesterday, 2-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Ferrer, ranked 155th in the world, is on a farewell tour in 2019, having said he’ll play a limited number of ATP tournaments.

He received a wild card into the Miami draw and advanced to a third-round meeting with American Frances Tiafoe, a 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/5) winner over Miomir Kecmanovic.

Zverev, seeded second behind Serbian Novak Djokovic, coughed up a dozen double faults in the two-hour, 22-minute contest.

The defeat follows the German’s third-round exit at the Indian Wells Masters last week. — AFP