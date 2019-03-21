Beckham's Inter Miami win key lawmakers vote

David Beckham makes his way through a crowd while visiting the Kendall Soccer Park in suburban Miami February 5, 2014. — Reuters pic

MIAMI, March 21 — Former England star David Beckham's Inter Miami expansion team in Major League Soccer has won a key vote from city lawmakers in the suburban site where they plan a training complex.

Fort Lauderdale City Council voted unanimously yesterday to continue negotiations on Inter Miami's US$60 million (RM244.4 million) redevelopment proposal for a 64-acre site with a renovated 18,000-seat stadium that would serve as their home venue for their first two MLS seasons.

Inter Miami would debut in 2020 and play out of Fort Lauderdale's Lockhart Stadium for two MLS campaigns before moving into a permanent home stadium at Miami Freedom Park near Miami International Airport.

Lockhart Stadium, the former home of the MLS Miami Fusion franchise that played from 1998 to 2001, would eventually be the home of an Inter Miami developmental league club.

Inter submitted development plans to city officials in January to turn the stadium site into a training base for the club as well as eight academy teams.

Last November, Miami voters approved lease talks between city officials and Inter over the Freedom Park project that includes a stadium, public park and commercial complex. — AFP