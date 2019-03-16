Iskandar the only Malaysian left standing in China Masters

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 ― Malaysian professional men's singles shuttler, Iskandar Zulkarnain Zainuddin has emerged as country's sole survivor in 2019 China Masters Badminton Tournament in Hainan, China, yesterday.

Iskandar who turned pro early this year after he left the national setup, defeated Yang Chih Chieh,13-21, 21-9 and 21-12 in the quarter-finals held at Agile Stadium of Lingshui Culture and Sports Square, according to Badminton World Federation (BWF) website, www.bwfbadminton.com.

National professional men's doubles pair and fourth seeds, Chooi Kah Ming-Low Juan Shen, however, crashed out from the US$75,000 (RM306,273) tournament after suffering a 14-21 and 16-21 defeat to fifth seeds, Di Zijian-Wang Chang of China in another last eight match.

Former national men's doubles pair, Tan Boon Heong who teamed up with Kim Sa Rang were also eliminated from the tournament after losing 17-21, 21-16 and 16-21 to Lee Jhe-Huei-Yang Po Hsuan of Taiwan. ― Bernama