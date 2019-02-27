Serme halts Nicol David's fine run at PSA World Championship

Nicol put up a stiff competition against fifth seeded Camille Serme, of France, winning the first set with 11-9 before losing 4-11, 4-11, 5-11 in 41 minutes. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Malaysian squash queen Datuk Nicol David’s fine run in the 2018/2019 PSA World Championship came to an end after she was beaten in the third round match of the tournament in Chicago on Tuesday (Wednesday in Malaysia).

Nicol, the 13th seed, put up a stiff competition against fifth seeded Camille Serme, of France, winning the first set with 11-9 before losing 4-11, 4-11, 5-11 in 41 minutes, according to the tournament website https:// psaworldchampionships.com.

“The first game was really crucial for me, but she was fighting and finding her groove in the game. To get that game with Camille is a thrill...Camille play pretty good today. She is a great player,” said Nicol after the match.

The 35-year-old Penangite, made her debut in the world meet in 2001 and has won eight world titles — the most number of titles won by a woman. She won it in 2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014.

Recently, Nicol announced that she will officially retire at the end of the 2018/2019 Professional Squash Association (PSA) season in June after 20 years in the sport. — Bernama