‘Somewhat weird’ — mixed emotions for Nagelsmann at Leipzig

Hoffenheim coach Nagelsmann after the Bundesliga match at home to Hertha Berlin October 10, 2016. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Feb 26 — Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann admits having had mixed emotions as his side were held to a 1-1 Bundesliga draw at his future employers RB Leipzig.

After three years at Hoffenheim, Nagelsmann, will take charge of Bundesliga rivals Leipzig next season.

The 31-year-old shot to fame when he was voted Germany’s coach of the year in 2017 after steering Hoffenheim away from relegation in 2015/16, when he was still only 29, by winning seven of their last 13 games.

His mid-table side were denied a win at Leipzig last night after a first-half goal by ex-Leicester City striker Andrej Kramaric was cancelled out by a late equaliser from RB’s captain Willi Orban.

Nagelsmann admitted he found it “somewhat weird” and a distraction to have been the away coach at Leipzig, who picked up a point to stay fourth and on course for a Champions League place next season.

“Of course, it was a topic, there is no need to lie about it,” said Nagelsmann after the result at Leipzig’s Red Bull Arena, his home stadium as of August.

“If you go to the city where you will live in four months’ time, that’s not normal.

“I think everyone saw that I gave my all for Hoffeheim and really wanted to win.

“It was kind of weird when you sit here and aren’t sure whether or not to greet everyone or not.”

Nagelsmann was annoyed by off-side decisions against his team, “there were three situations where we came out of our own half, two of which saw us through on goal” when he thought the lineman’s flag went up too early.

Ralf Rangnick, Leipzig’s head coach and director of sport, who will make space for Nagelsmann on the bench next season, was happy to take a point.

“We did not have our best day in the first half today, but at half-time we switched and managed to turn the game into a real battle,” said Rangnick, who will revert to being solely director of sport when Nagelsmann becomes head coach. — AFP