Pahang lose tempo in draw with Selangor

KUANTAN, Feb 25 — An inept performance last night saw Pahang managing just a 1-1 draw with Selangor at Darul Makmur Stadium here as they drifted further away from the league leaders.

Head coach Dollah Salleh said his charges played well only in the first half before losing concentration to allow their opponents to equalise.

“We played like normal only in the first 15 minutes and after the squad began to lose their tempo while Selangor took full advantage of the lapse.

In the match, Pahang opened the score through Wan Zaharulnizam Wan Zakaria in the 34th minute before Selangor’s Rufino Segovia equalised in the 61st minute.

The Elephants came under further pressure when their import defender Harold Goulon was shown the red card over a rough tackle on Endrik Dos Santos in the 72nd minute.

Dollah acknowledged his import striker, Jose Eduardo or Ze Love had yet to find his touch and needed more time to get into his rhythm.

Meanwhile, Selangor coach B. Satiananthan was satisfied with the Red Giants for snatching another draw.

“My players were not awed by Pahang and we were lucky to take one point from one of strongest sides this season.

“We hope to do better when more of the main players are fielded,” he said. — Bernama