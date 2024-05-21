KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — The Supplementary Electoral Roll for April 2024 (DPT BLN4/2024), which was verified and gazetted today, is now open for review for 30 days until June 19.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said the DPT BLN4/2024 contained the names of 36,598 citizens aged 18 and above during the period April 1, 2024, to April 30, 2024, who are automatically registered as new voters, 5,204 registered voters who changed constituencies, and 2,452 voters who changed status or category of voters.

“The EC calls on citizens aged 18 and above in April this year and any registered voter who has applied for change of constituencies or voter status to check their names in DPT BLN4/2024.

“If they find that their names are not listed in the electoral roll, they can make a claim by filing in Form C through the online app at https://myspr.spr.gov.my or visit the State EC office concerned,” he said in a statement today.

Ikmalrudin said the commission provided five methods of review, namely, through EC portals at https://www.spr.gov.my or https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my; the official portal of the State Election offices at http://ppn.spr.gov.my; and online application at https://myspr.spr.gov.my.

The review can also be done through the MySPR Semak mobile application or the Voter Registration Check hotline at 03-8892 7218.

Ikmalrudin said registered voters in any constituency who wish to object to the entry of voters who changed to their constituency could fill in form D.

“Forms C and D can also be downloaded from the State Election Offices’ portals at http://ppn.spr.gov.my and should be submitted to the state election director concerned during office hours on any working day during the review period of the DPT BLN4/2024,” he said. — Bernama