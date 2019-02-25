Man United face ‘mutiny’ if Solskjaer isn’t named permanent boss, says Neville

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrates with Nemanja Matic at the end of the match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London February 18, 2019. — Action Images via Reuters

MANCHESTER, Feb 25 — Gary Neville has warned there will be “mutiny” among the Manchester United supporters if the club hierarchy do not appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the permanent manager at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer’s impact on a United side that was labouring under Jose Mourinho until last December has surpassed expectations, with the team unbeaten in 10 Premier League games and have also secured a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

“I don’t think you can give it to someone else, otherwise there would be mutiny,” former United defender Neville, who was Solskjaer’s team mate from 1996 to 2007, told Sky Sports.

“The fans were singing for him. I think it’s very close now — I can’t see the club going away from it.”

Injuries forced the Norwegian to make all three substitutions before half-time in yesterday’s 0-0 league draw with Liverpool but Old Trafford was in full voice throughout the 90 minutes, singing the name of their manager.

“Three months ago they were singing ‘attack, attack, attack’ and today they were singing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s name for all of the second half,” Neville added.

“The mood has completely transformed — the atmosphere was one of the best I’ve seen at Old Trafford for years and it was 0-0! If Manchester United had scored it would have been incredible.”

United, who trail fourth-placed Arsenal by a point in the league table, next visit Crystal Palace on Wednesday. — Reuters