Late flourish unlikely as transfer window quietly closes

Miguel Almiron of Atlanta United FC celebrates the win after the Eastern Conference Finals Leg 2 match against the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey November 29, 2018. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Feb 1 — Headline grabbing transfers have been hard to find in the January transfer window, which closed yesterday night with late moves from the Premier League’s biggest clubs unlikely after a month in which the major movers have been on the continent.

In England, the biggest deal on deadline day has been Newcastle United’s capture of Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron from Atlanta United for a reported club-record fee of £20 million (RM107.3 million).

But of the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’, the only ones to dip into the market yesterday have been Arsenal, who took midfielder Denis Suarez on loan from Barcelona.

Their rivals have kept their cheque books closed ahead of the window shutting at 2300 GMT, although Chelsea had already signed Gonzalo Higuain on loan from Juventus after buying USA winger Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund for £58 million, loaning him back for the rest of the season.

“It’s a tough situation because people tell you ‘here’s a player, there’s a player’, and you buy him, but it’s helpful for three weeks, and after that you have a problem because the other boys come back,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told the BBC this week, confirming he does not want short-term fixes to defensive injury problems.

Apart from Almiron, Newcastle also took Monaco full-back Antonio Barreca on loan. Elsewhere, Wolves completed an £18 million deal to sign Jonny Castro permanently from Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, Leicester City signed Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans on loan from Monaco, with Adrien Silva going the other way.

Brexit factor?

The possible elephant in the room in a comparatively low-key window has been Brexit, given the uncertainty caused by the issue dominating British politics.

The resulting impact on sterling’s value against the euro and the dollar might not help, but are clubs genuinely holding back on transfer deals because of the United Kingdom’s impending departure from the European Union?

One British-based agent told AFP there is “great uncertainty” among some foreign players, but added that he had not “seen a change in behaviour from clubs at this point”.

Barcelona lead the way

While the window has been quiet in England, some of Europe’s biggest names have made moves, mostly well before deadline day, with Barcelona leading the way.

The Spanish champions agreed to pay Ajax €75 million (RM351.6 million) — plus €11 million in bonuses — to take 21-year-old midfielder Frenkie de Jong for next season.

They also signed Kevin-Prince Boateng on loan from Sassuolo as a back-up in attack, following the loan signing of Valencia defender Jeison Murillo. Promising French centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo has signed from Toulouse.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid took former Real striker Alvaro Morata on loan from Chelsea, while their city rivals brought in young midfielder Brahim Diaz from Manchester City for €17 million.

PSG strengthen in midfield

In France, Paris Saint-Germain have strengthened in midfield with the signing of Argentina’s Leandro Paredes from Zenit Saint Petersburg for a reported €47 million. They were hoping to add another midfielder before the deadline.

Marseille have signed Mario Balotelli from Nice, and struggling Monaco have made eight signings, headed by Cesc Fabregas from Chelsea.

In Germany much of the focus has been on Bayern Munich, who signed Canadian teenager Alphonso Davies from Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Bavarians also completed a deal to take France defender Benjamin Pavard from Stuttgart from July 1 for a reported €35 million.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig continued the trend of British teenagers moving to the Bundesliga, signing Arsenal youngster Emile Smith-Rowe on loan.

Piatek, Paqueta to Milan

In Italy, Juventus allowed Mehdi Benatia to leave for Qatar and replaced him with the Uruguayan Martin Caceres, but Milan have splashed most cash.

The seven-time European champions cut short Higuain’s loan from Juventus and replaced him with Genoa’s Polish hotshot Krzysztof Piatek for a reported €35 million.

Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta, 21, joined from Flamengo for a similar fee.

Further afield, Russian clubs have until February 22 to make signings, while the Chinese transfer window is open until February 28, and Manchester United’s Marouane Fellaini could be the latest big name to move there. — AFP