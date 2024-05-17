LOUISVILLE, May 17 — World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler was handcuffed and detained by police prior to the start of the second round of the PGA Championship on Friday morning.

The start of the round also was delayed because of a fatal crash.

Per Louisville Metro Police, a shuttle bus struck and killed an adult male pedestrian as he was crossing the road near the front gate of Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

Scheffler, who was not involved in the accident, reportedly attempted to drive around the incident before a police officer grabbed on to the golfer’s car. Scheffler then stopped his vehicle at the entrance to Valhalla and exited the car after being prompted by the officer, who placed him in handcuffs.

Advertisement

The second round was scheduled to start at 7.15am ET but was delayed until 8.35am. Per PGA Communications, all starting tee times are delayed 80 minutes from the originally published time.

Scheffler, 27, initially was scheduled to tee off at 8.48am. The two-time major winner is now slated to tee off at 10.08am.

In the first round, Scheffler shot a 4-under 67 to enter the second round in a tie for 12th place. Xander Schauffele is the leader after a first-round 62. — Reuters

Advertisement