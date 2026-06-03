SINGAPORE, June 3 — A 55‑year‑old woman who repeatedly assaulted her domestic worker — including pulling off the helper’s headscarf in a lift — was sentenced today to four months’ jail and ordered to pay S$5,000 (RM15,567) in compensation.

CNA reported that Hasnah Hashim pleaded guilty to two charges of voluntarily causing hurt, while three other similar offences were taken into consideration for sentencing. The incidents took place in August 2024, when the victim, a 32‑year‑old Indonesian national, was employed in her household.

On Aug 23, 2024, the pair were returning from the market when the maid entered the lift first and pressed the button to close the doors. Hasnah managed to step in but became angry, grabbing the helper’s headscarf with both hands and yanking it down.

According to the prosecution, the act caused pain when the victim’s hair was pulled and left her humiliated, as she wears the headscarf for religious reasons. The incident was captured on video and submitted to the court.

Earlier Assaults Included Slaps, Pinching and Ear‑Pulling

The victim later reported the matter to police. A medical check revealed a bruise on her upper lip from an earlier assault three days before, when Hasnah slapped her for mistakenly placing tofu in the freezer.

Other incidents that month — including hitting the helper with a mobile phone, pinching her thigh and twisting her ears — formed the remaining charges considered during sentencing.

The prosecution noted that the maid has been unable to secure new employment since the case began, as potential employers were concerned she might be required to testify. Her last drawn salary was S$882.

Prosecutors sought between four and six months’ jail and S$7,500 in compensation, while the defence asked for a three‑month term and S$1,000 compensation, citing Hasnah’s remorse and previous positive references from former helpers.

Senior District Judge Ong Hian Sun ultimately ordered S$1,000 for pain and suffering and S$4,000 for lost wages.

Under the law, offences committed against a domestic worker by her employer carry up to twice the maximum penalty for voluntarily causing hurt.

Police investigations into the case have concluded.