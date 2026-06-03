SINGAPORE, June 3 — Singapore residents born in 2025 can expect to live an average of 83.9 years, according to new figures released by the Department of Statistics (SingStat).

According to CNA, the preliminary data, reported today, shows life expectancy edging up by 0.2 years from 2024 and continuing a decade‑long upward trend. Singapore’s average lifespan has climbed from 82.9 years in 2015, surpassing the pre‑pandemic high of 83.7 years recorded in 2019.

For residents aged 65, the projected lifespan rose to 86.6 years, also an increase of 0.2 years from the previous year. SingStat noted that the figures reflect how long people would live if current mortality patterns remain unchanged, and do not account for future shifts in health outcomes.

Life expectancy for men at birth reached 81.8 years in 2025, up 0.3 years from 2024 and 1.3 years higher than a decade ago. Women continued to outlive men, with life expectancy rising to 86.0 years, an improvement of 0.2 years from the previous year.

At age 65, men are expected to live to 84.9 years, while women are projected to reach 88.1 years — both showing steady gains since 2015.

The report also highlighted better long‑term survival prospects for newborns. Among boys born in 2025, the share expected to reach age 65 increased to 90.3 per cent, while those projected to live to 85 rose to 47.6 per cent. For girls, the corresponding figures climbed to 94.4 per cent and 64.3 per cent respectively.