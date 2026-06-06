SINGAPORE, June 6 — The Singapore government has ordered YouTube, Facebook and X to block 14 social media posts that authorities said targeted the Indian community and sought to undermine the country’s multiracial model.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said police issued disabling directions under the Online Criminal Harms Act, requiring the platforms to take “all reasonable steps” to stop Singapore users from accessing the posts, local news outlet CNA reported today.

Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong said the content appeared to have originated overseas.

“From what we know so far, the content originated from overseas,” he was quoted telling reporters at Siglap South Community Centre.

MHA said investigations showed the material likely came from a China-based platform before being shared on other platforms and websites.

Tong said there was no evidence so far that the posts were part of a coordinated campaign by any government.

He said the content appeared to have been generated organically by various foreign netizens.

“These videos attack our multiracial society and they try to divide people based on race,” said Tong, who is also law minister.

“This, however, is not who we are.

“Every community in Singapore here is valued and everyone has an equal place.”

MHA said the posts began circulating in Chinese online spaces in May and carried inflammatory claims about Singapore’s cultural diversity.

The posts claimed Singapore was being “overrun by Indians”, that its multiracial policy was a “facade” to appeal to “Western values”, and that the country’s stability was due to its Chinese majority rather than its multicultural system.

They also alleged that more ethnic Indian politicians in Singapore would act in favour of Indian immigrants.

MHA said the posts selectively used images of Little India and Indian devotees at a religious festival to back claims that Singapore was becoming overcrowded with Indians.

The ministry said some posts used derogatory language against the Indian community, including comparing its growth to a “concentration of curry”.

MHA said the content was a malicious attempt to incite hostility against Indians in Singapore, including migrant workers in sectors such as construction.

“They contribute to Singapore’s growth and development, and are valued members of our society,” it said.

The ministry said the posts likely breached Section 298A of the Penal Code, which covers acts that promote enmity, hatred or ill will between racial groups.

The offence carries up to three years’ jail and a fine.

Tong said Singapore would not tolerate narratives that undermine racial harmony, “especially when it is propagated by foreigners”.

“Any attempt to pit one community against another here must be firmly rejected,” MHA said.

“These attacks coming from a foreign source are doubly unacceptable.”

Tong said the government would continue to monitor such content and would take further action if needed.

He also urged Singaporeans to be careful about what they consume online and not to share content that could harm social cohesion.