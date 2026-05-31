SINGAPORE, May 31 — Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a housebreaking incident in Yishun on May 30.

As reported by The Straits Times (ST), officers were alerted to the break in at Block 225 Yishun Street 21 at about 9.50am, where cash, bank cards, NRICs and an EZ Link card were reported stolen.

The stolen bank cards, NRICs and EZ Link card were recovered from the suspect’s possession, police told ST, adding that pliers allegedly used in the crime was also seized.

The suspect was detained near Block 744 Yishun Street 72 following checks on CCTV footage. He is expected to be charged with housebreaking on June 1, an offence that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine.

Police advised residents to secure doors, windows and other openings with grilles and padlocks before leaving home, even briefly.

They also reminded the public not to leave spare keys in easily accessible places such as under doormats or in potted plants.