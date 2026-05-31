SINGAPORE, May 31 — The East Coast Seafood Centre — home to chilli crab institutions like Jumbo Seafood and Long Beach — is set for a makeover, with tenants told to pack up ahead of redevelopment.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the National Parks Board (NParks), which manages the site, confirmed on May 30 that the revamp is part of wider efforts to “rejuvenate the facility and surrounding areas to enhance the experience of park visitors.”

The news came after Jumbo Seafood announced it will shut its flagship outlet when its lease ends on September 30. The restaurant, opened in 1987, was the chain’s very first and has become a landmark for generations of diners.

NParks told ST that the centre, a dining magnet since the 1980s, will be redeveloped in line with longer term plans for East Coast Park. Tenants were informed they must vacate by 2026, with “flexible lease arrangements” offered to ease the transition.

In a farewell post on Facebook, Jumbo Group paid tribute to its 39-year-old outlet as “a place that has welcomed generations of guests and been part of countless cherished memories”. The chain promised special promotions before the closure and assured fans it is “actively exploring new locations to satisfy your chilli crab cravings.”

Long Beach UDMC, another stalwart at the centre, is also affected. ST has reached out to both restaurants for comment on possible relocation plans.