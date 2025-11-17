SINGAPORE, Nov 17 — Lee Hsien Yang, the son of Singapore’s founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, has formally objected to the government’s plan to gazette the family home at 38 Oxley Road, blasting the move as a “monument to the PAP’s dishonour of Lee Kuan Yew.”

Lee submitted his objection in a letter posted on Facebook and addressed to Prime Minister Lawrence Wong today, the final day for public feedback on the proposal.

He reiterated his father’s “clear and unambiguous” wish for the home to be demolished after his death, a core value he said was being ignored by the government.

“Throughout his life Lee Kuan Yew was against any monuments and this was part of the values he stood for,” Lee wrote, dismissing the government’s justifications as “false, convoluted and self-contradictory arguments.”

The National Heritage Board and Singapore Land Authority announced their intention to gazette the property on Nov 3, citing its “historic significance and national importance” as the venue for key political decisions made by Singapore’s founding leaders.

Under the law, the acting minister for culture, community and youth is obliged to consider the objection, but can still issue a preservation order to gazette the site.

If gazetted and acquired, the government has indicated the site could be converted into a public space like a heritage park.