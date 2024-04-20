SINGAPORE, April 20 — The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is investigating cases where people are seen on social media racing each other at high speeds on power-assisted bicycles, or e-bikes.

In response to TODAY’s queries yesterday (April 19), LTA said that it has also stepped up its enforcement efforts in the areas.

A one-minute video clip posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page on Monday shows at least four people racing with their power-assisted bicycles on an empty road.

The caption on the post claims that the motorised bicycles were illegally modified and were travelling at 140km/h along Changi Coast Road.

Several others are also seen looking and taking videos of the “race”.

Another part of the video shows a similar scene of riders hitting top speed at a park connector along Bay East Garden at Marina Bay.

LTA said that it takes a serious view of individuals who endanger others with irresponsible behaviour.

“All active mobility users must comply with regulations, which have been put in place to ensure everyone’s safety.

"These include riding their devices in a safe manner and on the proper path or road, staying within the speed limit and ensuring their devices comply with our requirements.” ― TODAY