Achmad Zachram Zainal was sentenced to two years and three months’ jail as well as three strokes of the cane. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 6 — He had already been nabbed for grievously assaulting two men, one of whom suffered a skull fracture and mild brain injury, when he slashed a former business associate with a knife.

Achmad Zachram Zainal’s actions traumatised the girlfriend of one of his victims to the point that she quit her job and stopped watching violent movies, as they would bring back painful memories.

Today, Achmad was sentenced to two years and three months’ jail as well as three strokes of the cane.

The 29-year-old Singaporean pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt, causing hurt with a dangerous weapon and causing grievous hurt.

A district court heard that he first targeted two men walking along a footpath at Stamford Road on December 1 in 2019. Both men, then aged 23, were strangers to him.

Achmad, who was sitting on a bollard along the footpath, exchanged words with the victims’ group before he punched one of them multiple times on the head and face.

Achmad then pushed the second victim and punched his eye area, causing the other man’s spectacle lens to break and cut his face.

As the first victim tried to retreat, Achmad pursued him and used his leg to trip him, causing him to fall to the ground. Achmad then tried to stamp on the victim’s head but the victim stood up in time to avoid it.

Achmad proceeded to rain more blows on the younger man’s head and face until he fell to the ground again, this time unconscious. He then stamped on the man’s head.

The first victim’s girlfriend called the police and both victims were then taken to Singapore General Hospital.

The first victim sustained a skull fracture, a mild traumatic brain injury and broken blood vessels in his eyes. He was given 51 days of hospitalisation leave.

The court further heard that after the assault, his girlfriend reported bouts of regular crying, which affected her job as a call operator for a bank. She had to quit her job and find a new one.

She also began to avoid violent movies, especially those involving scenes of punching.

The other victim was given three days of medical leave after suffering several cuts and facial fractures. He paid S$655 (RM2,097) out of his own pocket for his medical fees and also had to replace his spectacles at a cost of S$200.

Achmad was arrested about a week after the incident and released on bail.

However, he was arrested once more when he failed to report for bail matters and remanded.

When he was released on bail a second time, he ambushed a former business associate with whom he had fallen out over financial disputes.

The associate, a 28-year-old Malaysian, was waiting for a mutual friend to deliver some goods to him on January 11 last year.

When he approached a car parked at the roadside near his condominium complex, Achmad emerged from the vehicle and slashed his right arm with a knife, leaving him with a 20cm-long laceration.

The victim then fled. Achmad chased him for a while but gave up when the other man ran across Kim Seng Road.

A short while later, the victim received a call from their mutual friend who said Achmad had a message for him: “You better tell him to pay the balance, if not I will cut him again.”

The victim was later taken to Singapore General Hospital and given 34 days of hospitalisation leave. He still owes the hospital S$7,600 in medical fees, the court heard.

For the most serious offence of voluntarily causing grievous hurt, Achmad could have been jailed up to 10 years, and fined or caned. — TODAY