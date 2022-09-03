The republic’s Ministry of Health said Zika virus infection is primarily transmitted by the Aedes mosquito, similar to dengue. AFP pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 3 — Singapore has reported a new Zika case during the week of August 21 to 27, 2022, according to the republic’s National Environment Agency (NEA).

In its website, the Agency, however, said there is currently no active zika cluster here as at September 2, 2022.

Meanwhile, local media outlets reported that “this is the first Zika case since March 2020.” The republic’s Ministry of Health said Zika virus infection is primarily transmitted by the Aedes mosquito, similar to dengue.

“Although rare, serious neurological complications and foetal abnormalities have been associated with Zika virus infection. There is no vaccine or specific anti-viral drugs,” it said in its website.

According to World Health Organisation, symptoms are generally mild and include fever, rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or headache. Symptoms typically last for 2-7 days. Most people with Zika virus infection do not develop symptoms. — Bernama