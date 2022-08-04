In a video posted by a Facebook user, a fire can be seen engulfing a flat as thick black smoke billows out from it, coating the exterior walls of the housing block with black soot. ― Picture via Facebook/ Mizanur Rahman

SINGAPORE, Aug 4 — About 50 residents were evacuated from a public housing block in Telok Blangah as a precautionary measure, after a fire ravaged a flat there yesterday (August 3) morning.

In a Facebook post, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to a fire at Block 92B Telok Blangah Street 31 at about 11.40am.

When SCDF personnel arrived, the fire was raging and thick black smoke was seen coming out from a flat on the 11th floor.

Firefighters from Alexandra Fire Station forced their way into the unit and extinguished the fire using two water jets.

“As a result of the fire, the entire unit was affected by heat and smoke damage. Damping down operations are ongoing,” SCDF said, referring to the process of applying water to wet burnt surfaces after a fire is put out to prevent a potential rekindling.

An SCDF paramedic assessed one resident for smoke inhalation but the person refused to be taken to the hospital. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In a video posted on Facebook by a user named “Mizanur Rahman”, a fire can be seen engulfing a flat as thick black smoke billows out from it, coating the exterior walls of the Housing and Development (HDB) block with black soot.

As the video zooms closer to the affected unit, the heat from the fire appears to have obliterated the windows of the flat.

Members of the public are also seen observing the fire as they gather at the common space of the block. ― TODAY