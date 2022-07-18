Hwa Chong Institution said it is reviewing its processes to ensure such incidents are not repeated. — AFP pic

SINGAPORE, July 18 — Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) has reprimanded a staff member and suspended him from delivering further sexuality education lessons after he made a presentation making discriminatory claims against the LGBTQ+ community.

“We are aware of the incident which took place during a presentation on sexuality where a staff member incorporated content outside the scope of the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) Sexuality Education curriculum into his slides,” said a HCI spokesperson.

“The views presented were the individual staff’s personal perspectives and not representative of the position of the school or MOE.”

A photo taken of the presentation slide has garnered over 3,400 upvotes on social media platform Reddit as of Monday (July 18).

The presentation slide, titled “Community Health”, made claims such as “one in 15 homosexuals is a pedophile” and “58 per cent of homosexuals have problems with intestinal worms”.

The spokesperson said: “The staff has since been reprimanded for delivering content without the school’s approval and suspended from delivering further sexuality education lessons.

“We take a serious view of this incident and have met up with our students to address their concerns.”

The school is also reviewing its processes to ensure such incidents are not repeated, it said. — TODAY