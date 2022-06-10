The pair danced to Uncle Raymond’s signature tune, Hong Kong singer Faye Wong’s song Hundred Years of Solitude. — Picture courtesy of Ong Ye Kung/TikTok

SINGAPORE, June 10 — The collab we didn’t know we needed just happened. Health Minister Ong Ye Kung had “a special guest” in his TikTok video posted on Thursday (June 9) — TikTok sensation Uncle Raymond, who publishes his content under the username “raymondl88”.

Uncle Raymond shot to fame from posting wholesome short TikTok videos of himself dancing to catchy tunes. He has close to 50,000 followers on TikTok as of Thursday, a figure almost similar to Ong’s 53,000 followers.

The pair danced to Uncle Raymond’s signature tune, Hong Kong singer Faye Wong’s song Hundred Years of Solitude, at the Singapore General Hospital alongside some healthcare workers.

Starting off with a fist pump to the sky, Uncle Raymond led the team through the morning exercise.

The video, posted on Ong’s TikTok account, has 215,000 views and 18,500 “likes” in just four hours. On Uncle Raymond’s TikTok, he thanked Minister Ong for inviting him to take part in the video.

“Thanks for meeting. Be happy,” Uncle Raymond commented on his own post of their dance video.

“He’s a beautiful dancer,” he added in a comment describing Ong.

Online users are in a tizzy over the partnership, calling it the “best collab with minister”, with some speculating that Uncle Raymond will be “in NDP (National Day Parade) this year”.

Uncle Raymond, who hails from China, gained internet fame from a humble start — he dances solo here in front of MRT stations, bus stops and even the Merlion.

After finding his niche in making snappy 10-second videos with simple dance moves, he has since stuck to his formula.

Perhaps it is the simplicity of Uncle Raymond’s videos that draws in viewers.

His infectious energy and groovy moves have clearly won over the internet crowd. Now, his fans join him all over Singapore in making dance videos through meetings organised in the comments section of his TikTok account. — TODAY