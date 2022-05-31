A fire broke out on a boat at Marina at Keppel Bay. — Picture via TODAY

SINGAPORE, May 31 — A boat caught fire at Marina at Keppel Bay yesterday sending black smoke billowing into the air.

There are no reported injuries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a statement posted on its Facebook page at 1.20pm.

“The fire was extinguished in about one hour with two water jets, two foam jets, and a water monitor from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) vessel. Damping down operations are ongoing,” SCDF said, referring to the application of water to wet burnt surfaces after a fire is put out, to prevent a potential rekindling of flames.

SCDF added that it was alerted to the fire at 11.30am and arrived at the scene to a fire raging from a vessel berthed at the pier.

Firefighters from Marina Bay Fire Station, Alexandra Fire Station and Brani Marine Fire Station were involved in the firefighting operation.

Investigations on the cause of the fire are ongoing.

In response to queries from TODAY, a spokesperson from Marina at Keppel Bay said that minor damages were noted on the exteriors of the vessels and pontoons in the immediate vicinity of the affected yacht.

“We are presently working with the police, SCDF and MPA on the investigations. The owners of the affected vessels have been notified.” Marina at Keppel Bay holds a berthing dock for international luxury yachts, some of which are available for private rental and charter.

A witness, who wanted to be known only as Ms Natasha, said that she was working from home in her condominium apartment at Caribbean at Keppel Bay, next to the marina, when she noticed plumes of white smoke outside her window at about 11.30am.

As she watched through her window, she initially thought that the smoke was mosquito fogging since it was white.

She realised something was amiss when the smoke quickly became “dark and thick”.

“I initially thought it might be my condominium that was on fire as the smoke was so thick, so I rushed out to check,” she told TODAY.

After realising that the fire was coming from a boat in the marina, Ms Natasha immediately called emergency services.

“I was concerned in case there was anybody on the boat and also if it might spread to the boats nearby.

“It’s really scary stuff. I’m glad (the firefighters) brought it under control.” — TODAY