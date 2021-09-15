Covid-19: New cases in Singapore reach 837, newly reported clusters at All Saints Home in Jurong and dormitory in Tuas

One of the newly reported Covid-19 clusters is an eldercare home, All Saints Home in Jurong East (pictured). ― Picture courtesy of All Saints Home

SINGAPORE, Sept 15 — The number of Covid-19 cases in the community confirmed yesterday (September 14) came to 755, with two clusters added to those closely monitored by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

One of the clusters is an eldercare home, All Saints Home in Jurong East, and the other is a migrant worker dormitory at 11 Tuas Avenue 10.

The dormitory has 21 cases after 20 were added, MoH said in its daily update on the coronavirus situation here.

All Saints Home has 11 cases after one new case was linked to it.

In total, there were 837 new cases confirmed for the day, of which 77 were in migrant worker dormitories and five were imported.

Of the imported cases, three were detected upon arrival here and two came down with an infection while in isolation or serving a stay-home notice.

With these, Singapore has recorded a total of 73,131 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year.

Clusters under close monitoring

MoH is closely monitoring 14 large clusters.

Giving details on the new cluster at the Tuas dormitory, it said that the ongoing transmission is among residents, detected through proactive testing. Of the new cases, 19 have been quarantined earlier. All dormitory residents will be tested.

As for the cluster at All Saints Home, the transmission is among staff members and residents. Of the 10 cases, nine are residents and one is a staff member. All employees on the affected level of the building have been tested.

Seriously ill

There are 809 Covid-19 cases who are hospitalised as of Monday, up from 774 the day before.

“Most are well and under observation,” MoH said.

There are now 75 seriously illness patients requiring oxygen aid to help them breathe, and nine in critical condition under intensive care.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 66 are seniors above 60 years, MoH said.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of local cases who were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms is 98.1 per cent, MoH said.

― Of the 114 cases who required oxygen support, 58 were fully vaccinated and 56 were not

― Of the eight under intensive care, five were not fully vaccinated and three were fully vaccinated

― Of the four who died, none were fully vaccinated

Vaccinations

As of Sept 13, 81 per cent of the population has completed their full regimen or received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 84 per cent has received at least one dose.

A total of 8,874,365 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme which include the Pfizer-BioNTech or Comirnaty and Moderna vaccines, have been administered, covering 4,558,863 individuals.

A total of 4,428,658 individuals have completed the full vaccination regimen.

For other vaccines recognised under the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing such as Sinovac, 178,337 have been administered, covering 86,659 individuals. ― TODAY