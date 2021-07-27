Covid-19: 136 new locally transmitted cases in Singapore, including 36 linked to Jurong Fishery Port cluster; 2 traced to KTV clubs

The total number of cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster is now 894 and the total from KTV lounges is 245.. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 27 — Singapore today recorded 136 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, 36 of which were traced to the cluster at Jurong Fishery Port and another two to karaoke television (KTV) lounges and clubs.

The total number of cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster is now 894 and the total from KTV lounges is 245.

Of the 136 locally transmitted cases, 55 have not been linked to previous infections, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

Fifty-nine are linked to previous infections and had already been placed under quarantine.

Another 22 infections, also linked to previous cases, were detected through surveillance testing.

Among the cases are three seniors aged above 70 who are not vaccinated or partially vaccinated and at risk of serious illness.

The locally transmitted cases were among a total of 139 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed today, MOH said.

The remaining three were imported and had been isolated on arrival in Singapore. Two cases were detected upon arrival and the third developed the disease during isolation.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore is now 64,453. — TODAY