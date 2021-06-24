Northpoint City, Waterway Point among places visited by Covid-19 cases in Singapore while infectious

Northpoint City in Yishun and Waterway Point in Punggol had been visited by Covid-19 cases during their infectious period. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 24 — Two malls, Northpoint City in Yishun and Waterway Point in Punggol, were added to a list of public places that had been visited by Covid-19 cases during their infectious period.

In its second update on the coronavirus situation here yesterday (June 23), the Ministry of Health (MoH) said that the infectious persons had been to these places at various times as shown in the chart below:

MoH said that one of the cases is a 26-year-old Singaporean man who works as a kitchen crew member at the Monster Curry outlet in Ion Orchard mall. The man was initially tested for Covid-19 on June 13 as part of the ministry’s surveillance testing of workers there and was negative. He then developed a sore throat on June 19 but did not seek medical attention.

He later developed a fever on June 21 and sought treatment at a clinic where he was tested for Covid-19. That same day, he was placed on quarantine after being identified as a close contact of a confirmed case. On June 22, he tested positive to Covid-19.

MoH said that it would have already notified individuals who were identified as close contacts of the confirmed cases.

“As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit,” it added.

“They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.”

Individuals may access the SafeEntry Location Matching Self-Check service via the TraceTogether mobile application, SingPass app, or at https://wereyouthere.safeentry.gov.sg to check whether they were at these locations during the specified timings, based on their own SafeEntry records.

Members of the public do not need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been, MoH said.

The National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Yesterday, MoH reported 22 new cases of Covid-19, 13 of which were in the community. The remaining nine were imported. ― TODAY