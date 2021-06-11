Singapore police arrest man seen naked in public in viral videos; 24-year-old to be charged on June 12

A video screencap of a naked man climbs onto the roof of a car, with its driver inside, in an open-air car park (left). A photo by a member of the public shows a naked motorcyclist waiting at a traffic light in Eunos (right). — Photo via social media

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, June 11 — A 24-year-old man who was caught on video climbing on top of a car while naked will be charged in court tomorrow.

In a statement today, the police said he will be charged with appearing nude in a public place under the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act.

The police said they were alerted to an incident where a man was reportedly walking around naked at Block 212 Lorong 8 Toa Payoh at around 5.45am on Thursday.

The man was subsequently arrested, the police added.

A video that made the rounds online on Thursday captured a naked man climbing onto the roof of a car — with its driver inside — in an open-air car park.

After the driver exited from his car, the naked man jumped off and landed onto a grass patch in front of the vehicle.

“The man is also being investigated for other offences, such as public nuisance, obscene act in a public place, wilful trespass and possible traffic violations, in other separate incidents reported,” the authorities said.

The police told TODAY that he is believed to be the same man who was seen in another viral video riding a motorcycle while naked and without a helmet, which was circulated on social media that same day.

In a photo taken by a member of the public, the motorcyclist can be seen waiting at a traffic light near Masjid Darul Aman in Eunos. Another video shows him riding along the Pan Island Expressway.

Police investigations are ongoing. — TODAY