Covid-19: Cook at Mos Burger in Singapore’s Suntec City sole unlinked community case, two others linked to airport cluster

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has fallen from 59 in the week before to 32 in the past week. ― TODAY file pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SINGAPORE, May 11 — A cook at the Mos Burger outlet in Suntec City mall was one of the three Covid-19 cases in the community yesterday (May 10). The other two are linked to a cluster where the first detected case was an 88-year-old cleaner deployed at Changi Airport Terminal 3.

In its evening update on the coronavirus situation in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said that the 59-year-old Singaporean woman working as a cook did not interact with customers at the fast-food outlet.

She was taken to Ng Teng Fong Hospital on Sunday for an unrelated condition and was tested for Covid-19 despite not having any symptoms.

She was confirmed to have the coronavirus that same day and the result of her serological test for past infection is pending, MoH said.

Cluster at airport

The other two cases in the community are linked to the cluster at the airport — bringing the tally there to 10. MoH said that the two men had already been fully vaccinated.

The first is a 44-year-old Singaporean who works in operations at Raffles Medical clinic located at Changi Airport Terminal 3.

He developed a blocked nose on Sunday but did not seek medical treatment.

That day, he was swabbed as part of M0H’s special Covid-19 testing operations of all workers in Changi Airport Terminals 1 and 3, as well as Jewel Changi Airport.

His test came back positive on Monday and he was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

The other case is a 59-year-old Singaporean employed by Certis Cisco as an aviation security officer at Changi Airport Terminal 3.

His job entails security screening at the departure hall, MOH said.

The man developed a cough on May 5 but did not see a doctor until two days later.

He was then given three days medical leave by a general practitioner and was advised to stay at home.

On May 8, the man went to another general practitioner clinic at night as he was not recovering, and was tested for Covid-19 the next day.

He was confirmed to have the virus on May 10 and was taken to NCID.

MoH said that the man’s earlier results from the routine testing of workers — the last being on May 4 — were all negative for Covid-19.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has fallen from 59 in the week before to 32 in the past week.

The number of cases with no known links in the community has, however, risen from nine in the week before to 10 in the past week.

Imported cases

There were 16 imported cases of Covid-19 recorded yesterday and all had been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival here, MOH said.

They were:

― Five Singaporeans who returned from Hong Kong and India

― Two dependant’s pass holders who came from Nepal and the United Arab Emirates

― Three work permit holders who arrived from Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines — two of whom are foreign domestic workers

― Four short-term visit pass holders. One arrived from Papua New Guinea while three others came from Indonesia

― Two special pass holders who are seafarers. They arrived from Japan and were tested on board their vessels without disembarking

MoH stressed that the imported cases who had arrived from the Indian sub-continent had already come into Singapore before the restrictions on travellers from there were imposed recently.

Update on remaining cases

The total number of infections in Singapore is now 61,378.

Of these, 60,953 people have fully recovered and been discharged, including 20 yesterday.

There are still 135 patients in hospitals. Of these, most are stable or improving, and three are in a critical condition.

Another 259 patients are isolated at community facilities. They have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19.

Thirty-one people have died from complications due to the disease. ― TODAY