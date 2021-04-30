City Harvest Church, food stall at NUS Bukit Timah campus among 29 new places in Singapore visited by Covid-19 cases while infectious

Views of the Bukit Timah campus of the National University of Singapore (left) and City Harvest Church (right). ― TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, April 30 — A few places of worship including mosques and City Harvest Church, as well as a food stall at the National University of Singapore’s Bukit Timah campus, have been added to a list of public places that had been visited by Covid-19 cases during their infectious period.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) said yesterday (April 29) that a 39-year-old Vietnamese woman “periodically” helps out at the food stall at the Bukit Timah campus. She did not have any symptoms and was diagnosed on April 27.

The newly added places where infectious persons had visited were:

― The Summit food stall at National University of Singapore Bukit Timah campus on April 15 between 7.30am and 3.40pm, on April 19 between 7.30am and 3.50pm, on April 22 between 7.30am and 3.40pm and on April 27 between 7.20am and 9.40am.

― Hajjah Fatimah Mosque at 4001 Beach Road on April 15 between 1pm and 1.30pm and between 4.05pm and 4.45pm, on April 17 between 12.55pm and 1.30pm as well as between 4.10pm and 4.40pm

― 4Fingers Crispy Chicken at Junction 8 mall in Bishan on April 15 between 4.50pm and 6.55pm

― NTUC FairPrice supermarket at Kitchener Complex on April 15 between 5.05pm and 6.10pm

― Uniqlo store at Orchard Central mall on April 16 between 1.35pm and 2.20pm

― Al-Falah Mosque at 22 Bideford Road off Orchard Road on April 16 between 2.40pm and 3.45pm

― Abdul Hamid Kampung Pasiran Mosque at 10 Gentle Road near the Novena area on April 16 between 4.25pm and 5.15pm

― Cash Converters shop at Block 192 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh on April 16 between 5.25pm and 6pm

― Subway cafe at Nanyang Community Club in Jurong West on April 17 between 9.10am and 9.45am

― City Harvest Church on April 17 between 9.40am and 11am, on April 23 between 7.30pm and 9.30pm and on April 27 between 7.40pm and 10.15pm

― Starbucks outlet at Nanyang Technological University on April 17 between 11.30am and 1pm

― FairPrice Xtra supermarket at VivoCity mall on April 17 between 11.50am and 1.05pm

The Food Inn at Esplanade Xchange located at 90 Bras Basah Road on April 18 between 12.20pm and 1.45pm

― Stirling Steaks restaurant at 115 East Coast Road on April 21 between 6pm and 8.30pm

― The Istana Ballroom at Tanjong Katong Complex on April 23 between 4pm and 5.35pm

― Wisma Geylang Serai on April 23 between 4.30pm and 5.30pm

― Genki Sushi restaurant at Junction 8 mall on April 23 between 4.40pm and 5.30pm

― Carousel restaurant at Royal Plaza on Scotts hotel on April 24 between 11.25am and 2pm

― Tuk Tuk Cha eatery at Bugis Junction mall on April 24 between 1.05pm and 2.55pm

― Cafe de Muse at Shaw House on April 24 between 2pm and 3.30pm

― Paco FunWorld at Bugis+ mall on April 24 between 2.40pm and 4pm

― Yayoi Japanese restaurant at 100 AM mall located at 100 Tras Street on April 24 between 6.35pm and 8pm

― Don Don Donki outlet at 100 AM mall located at 100 Tras Street on April 24 between 8pm and 8.40pm

― Healthy Kopitiam at Tan Tock Seng Hospital on April 25 between 12pm and 12.30pm, on April 26 between 12.30pm and 1pm

― NTUC FairPrice supermarket at [email protected] East on April 25 between 5.20pm and 6.30pm

― Yew Tee Point mall on April 26 between 8.55am and 9.45am

― Poke Theory eatery at 111 Somerset Mall on April 26 between 6.25pm and 7.05pm

― [email protected] mall on April 26 between 7.20pm and 8.30pm

― Malaysia Boleh! Eatery at AMK Hub mall on April 27 between 5.05pm and 6.35pm and on April 27 between 5.25pm and 6.30pm

MoH said that it would have already notified individuals who were identified as close contacts of the confirmed cases.

“As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit,” it added.

“They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.”

Individuals may also access the SafeEntry Location Matching Self-Check service via the TraceTogether mobile application, SingPass app, or at https://wereyouthere.safeentry.gov.sg to check whether they were at these locations during the specified timings, based on their own SafeEntry records.

Members of the public do not need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been, MoH said.

The National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Yesterday, MoH reported 35 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, 16 of which were in the community. The remaining 19 were imported. ― TODAY