Singaore: Three weeks’ jail for 56-year-old man with habit of flinging his spittle at women

SINGAPORE, April 15 — A 56-year-old man who has a habit of spitting into his hands and flinging his spittle at women was jailed for three weeks today.

Alias Talib had been doing this for more than a year before getting caught.

He pleaded guilty to one count of intentionally using criminal force to cause annoyance.

The police tracked him down using footage from police cameras after a 31-year-old victim made a report about two hours after she was targeted on Feb 9 last year.

At about 6.15am that day, she was walking along the void deck of Block 838 Yishun Street 81 and approaching the lift lobby near to Monfort Care Centre, when she felt something warm and wet hit her back.

She immediately turned around to see Alias.

Investigations later revealed that Alias had seen the woman from afar and decided to follow her.

He then spat into his hands before throwing his spittle at her.

The police also found that Alias had a habit of targeting women who were alone when he struck.

He would follow his target but if she noticed him, he would turn around and walk off.

However, if she were oblivious to him, he would throw his spittle at her. He would then flee to avoid getting caught.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Samyata Ravindran said: “He had been doing so for over a year before being caught and targeted numerous women. Fortunately, his spittle did not always land on the targeted women.”

The prosecution sought a jail term of at least four weeks, saying that he had committed his offence at a time when Covid-19 cases were on the rise in Singapore.

By Feb 9 last year, there were three active infection clusters and the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (Dorscon) alert level has been raised to a higher Orange level, she added.

Although no serious harm was caused by him throwing his spittle, DPP Samyata said that his crime is serious enough for him to be jailed.

She referred to a case before the Covid-19 outbreak where two weeks of jail was imposed on someone who spat at a nurse.

The DPP said that an uplift of the sentence was warranted in this case since Alias admitted to a tendency to spit at women.

Alias also has a second charge relating to him doing the same thing to another woman, which has to be taken into consideration for the purpose of sentencing, she added.

For committing the offence of using criminal force, Alias could have been jailed for up to three months or fined up to S$1,500, or both. — TODAY