IATA travel pass’ success in Singapore can be a model for others

SINGAPORE, April 6 —The success of the joint efforts between the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Singapore on the adoption of digital health certificates containing data on Covid-19 test results could serve as a model for others to follow.

From May 1, 2021, passengers travelling to Singapore will be able to use IATA Travel Pass to share their pre-departure Covid-19 PCR test results when checking in with their airline, as well as on-arrival at the immigration checkpoints at Changi Airport.

This is part of an ongoing collaboration between the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and IATA to facilitate seamless and efficient travel through digital health certificates.

“Ongoing trials put us on track for IATA Travel Pass to be a critical tool for the industry’s restart by delivering verified travel health credentials to governments,” said IATA’s Director General Willie Walsh in a statement today.

The IATA Travel Pass is a personal secure digital wallet solution that can be used by passengers to obtain and store their Covid-19 test results data from accredited laboratories.

On Dec 23, 2020, Singapore Airlines announced that it has started trials on a new digital health verification process based on the IATA Travel Pass framework.

This service was initially offered to customers travelling on flights operated by Singapore Airlines from Jakarta or Kuala Lumpur to Singapore.

More than 20 airlines have announced trials of the IATA Travel Pass, said the statement. — Bernama