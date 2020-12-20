Rioting with deadly weapon at Singapore's Clarke Quay: Five arrested, manhunt on for other suspects

Screenshots from a video of the incident at Clarke Quay. — Social media pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Dec 20 — Five men aged between 21 and 40 have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting with a deadly weapon along Eu Tong Sen Street in Clarke Quay last night.

A manhunt is underway for the other suspects involved in the brawl, which broke out between two groups due to a dispute in a nearby restaurant, the police said.Two people — a 27-year-old woman and her 36-year-old male companion — were injured and taken to the Singapore General Hospital.

The police said today that they were alerted to a fight between two groups of people at about 10.40pm yesterday.

Upon their arrival, the suspects from the two groups had fled the scene and some members of the public were assisting the injured persons, the police said.A 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene for disorderly behaviour.

Police officers later arrested a 40-year-old man who is believed to have been involved in the fight.

They saw him hiding in a dark corner of a back alley in the vicinity of Carpenter Street, and carrying injuries.

Follow up investigations by officers from the Central Police Division and Criminal Investigation Department helped establish the identities of some assailants involved in the fight.

Four men, aged between 21 and 34, were arrested by the police within 16 hours after the incident.

A video capturing the fracas shared by Facebook user Navin Kumar has made its rounds on social media, garnering over 5,700 shares.

Police officers were seen tending to a man lying on the floor, which was splattered with blood, and a crying woman.

Those found guilty of rioting armed with a deadly weapon can be jailed up to 10 years and caned.Police investigations are ongoing. — TODAY