‘A very lovely son’: Body pulled from Singapore’s Marina Reservoir was Mr World Singapore 2020 finalist

Jacob Tjon was pronounced dead October 19, 2020 after divers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force pulled his body out of the Marina Reservoir. He was 26. — Picture from Jacob Tjon’s family via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Oct 23 — The man’s body pulled from the Marina Reservoir near the Promontory on Monday was that of student Jacob Tjon, a contestant for this year’s Mr World Singapore who had told his family he was looking forward to taking part in the pageant.

Nanyang Technological University (NTU) student Tjon was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics after divers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force, responding to a call at 8.50am, found his body about two metres from the shore. He was 26.

The cause of death was drowning, according to his mother. Police investigations are ongoing.

Tjon, a former pageant winner at his university hostel, was one of 24 finalists chosen from more than 200 applicants. The annual Mr World Singapore is slated to take place in December.

He was in his final year studying Chemistry and Biological Chemistry at NTU. As an aspiring entrepreneur, he was building up his animation studio Socialarchh, which specialises in producing explainer videos.

Tjon is survived by his parents and two younger sisters, aged 24 and 23.

“He was so excited to join the pageant,” his mother Madam Ong, 53, told TODAY. She requested privacy and declined to give her full name.

A ‘filial son’

In an interview at a cafe today, the day after the cremation, Ong, dressed in a black T-shirt, recalled fondly how proud she was of her son.

“We have a very close relationship, we’d always get together and talk. He’s a very lovely son, filial and always wanted to do his best for the family,” she said.

She was accompanied by her two daughters, who described Tjon as a caring elder brother. They said Tjon would often pop into their room to ask them about their day, and whenever he finished a book, would share with them what he had learnt.

On the day Tjon graduated from Yishun Junior College, he gifted a soft toy to his chemistry teacher. He told her that it was not for her, but for her daughter.

His teacher, Chua Lay Yen, 41, wrote in a tribute post on Instagram: “Even though you found chemistry tough, you always tried your best and maintained your positivity.

“I still remember how you would sniff peppermint essential oils just to stay alert during lessons and telling me that you did not want to disappoint your parents.”

A fellow student, fresh graduate Dora Yeo, 22, described Tjon as a free-spirited, thoughtful and sweet friend from university who always brought his family up in their conversations.

“When I was having a hard time, he always stayed up to talk to me and made sure I felt fine before he went to sleep,” she said. “We were supposed to go for karaoke when it reopens, but it didn’t happen.”

Tjon was always open to trying new things. He always strived his hardest even when it was not his forte, his friends said, whether it was basketball, singing or acting.

His fellow contestants remember him by his infectious smile and the way he would encourage them through various challenges in the preparations for the pageant.

“I appreciate people like Jacob with such drive, determination and passion in whatever they’re working on,” said fellow contestant Linus Li, 62. “They don’t live life in vain.”

In a video interview for Mr World Singapore, Tjon said he joined the pageant to meet more people and to give himself a chance to transform and be proud of himself.

“I like to deejay and eventually want to create my own tracks. I also really like the ocean, and if I combine them both together, my dream is to play music on a cruise for the people I love,” he said. — TODAY