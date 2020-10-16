MOH: Nine new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, with eight imported cases and one in foreign worker dormitory

People wear face masks during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Singapore. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 16 — Singapore has confirmed nine new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There is one new locally transmitted case based on the ministry’s investigations so far, who resides in a dormitory.

In addition, there are eight imported cases who had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

There are no new cases in the community, the ministry added.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 57,901.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY

