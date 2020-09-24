Man to be charged with causing grievous hurt during fight in Singapore

In videos that have surfaced online, a man in a dark-coloured T-shirt can be seen raining blows on another man who was unresponsive on the ground. — Courtesy of Liana Wari/Facebook via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Sept 24 — A 45-year-old man will be charged today with voluntarily causing grievous hurt to another man.

In a news release yesterday, the police said that they were alerted to a fight at Block 182A Rivervale Crescent at about 3.45pm on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old man had fled the scene before the officers arrived.

The victim injured in the fight was conscious when he was taken to Sengkang General Hospital, the police said. He is in a stable condition.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the identity of the assailant and arrested him within four hours.

In a video that has since surfaced online, a man in a dark-coloured T-shirt can be seen raining blows on another man who was unresponsive on the ground.

The man can be seen walking away to put on his slippers, before coming back to hit and stamp on the victim.

The victim was also slapped by the man as bystanders looked on from a distance. — TODAY