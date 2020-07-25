PM Lee unveils Singapore’s new Cabinet line-up

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, flanked by seven political office holders, during a briefing today to unveil the latest Cabinet line-up. — Picture by Singapore Ministry of Communication and Information via TODAY

SINGAPORE, July 25 — Two weeks after the People’s Action Party returned to power after the General Election (GE), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong today unveiled Singapore’s new Cabinet line-up.

There will be new top appointments at five of the ministries, while the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources has been renamed the Ministry of Sustainability and Environment.

Ong Ye Kung will head the Ministry of Transport, taking over from Khaw Boon Wan who has retired from politics. Ong was previously Education Minister.

Lawrence Wong, previously the National Development Minister, will take over the education portfolio.

Desmond Lee will be the new National Development Minister, while retaining a role in the Ministry of Social and Family Development as Minister-in-charge of Social Services Integration.

Masagos Zulkifli will be the new Minister for Social and Family Development, relinquishing his environment portfolio, which will be taken up by Grace Fu.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will take on an additional appointment as Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies.

Several office holders were promoted, including Edwin Tong and Dr Maliki Osman, who will be promoted to full ministers.

Tong will be Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, and Second Minister for Law, while Dr Maliki is appointed Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Six newcomers who made their debut in GE2020 were also appointed as political officeholders, most prominently Dr Tan See Leng, who will be appointed Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry.

The others are Gan Siow Huang, Alvin Tan, Desmond Tan, Tan Kiat How and Eric Chua.

These appointments will take effect from July 27, 2020.

The full Cabinet is listed below:

Prime Minister’s Office

Prime Minister: Lee Hsien Loong

Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security: Teo Chee Hean

Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies: Tharman Shanmugaratnam

Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies: Heng Swee Keat

Minister: Indranee Rajah

Minister: Dr Tan See Leng

Minister: Dr Maliki Osman

Minister of State: Tan Kiat How

Ministry of Defence

Minister for Defence: Dr Ng Eng Hen

Senior Minister of State: Zaqy Mohamad

Ministry of Home Affairs

Minister for Home Affairs: K Shanmugam

Minister of State: Dr Faishal Ibrahim and Desmond Tan

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Minister for Foreign Affairs: Dr Vivian Balakrishnan

Second Minister for Foreign Affairs: Dr Maliki Osman

Senior Minister of State: Chee Hong Tat

Ministry of Finance

Minister for Finance: Heng Swee Keat

Second Minister for Finance: Lawrence Wong and Indranee Rajah

Ministry of Law

Minister for Law: K Shanmugam

Second Minister for Law: Edwin Tong

Ministry of Transport

Minister for Transport: Ong Ye Kung

Senior Minister of State: Dr Amy Khor and Chee Hong Tat

Ministry of National Development

Minister for National Development: Desmond Lee

Second Minister for National Development: Indranee Rajah

Senior Minister of State: Sim Ann

Minister of State: Dr Faishal Ibrahim and Tan Kiat How

Ministry of Sustainability and

Environment (renamed from Ministry of Environment and Water Resources)

Minister for Environment and Water Resources: Grace Fu

Senior Minister of State: Dr Amy Khor

Minister of State: Desmond Tan

Ministry of Trade and Industry

Minister for Trade and Industry: Chan Chun Sing

Second Minister for Trade and Industry: Dr Tan See Leng

Minister of State: Low Yen Ling and from Sept 1, Alvin Tan

Ministry of Manpower

Minister for Manpower: Mrs Josephine Teo

Second Minister for Manpower: Dr Tan See Leng

Senior Minister of State: Zaqy Mohamad

Minister of State: Gan Siow Huang

Ministry of Education

Minister for Education: Lawrence Wong

Second Minister for Education: Dr Maliki Osman

Minister of State: Sun Xueling and Gan Siow Huang

Ministry of Communications and Information

Minister for Communications and Information: S Iswaran

Senior Minister of State: Sim Ann and Janil Puthucheary

Ministry of Health

Minister for Health: Gan Kim Yong

Second Minister for Health: Masagos Zulkifli

Senior Minister of State: Dr Koh Poh Koon and Dr Janil Puthucheary

Parliamentary Secretary: Rahayu Mahzam (from September 1)

Ministry of Social and Family Development

Minister for Social and Family Development: Masagos Zulkifli

Minister‐in-charge of Social Services Integration: Desmond Lee

Minister of State: Sun Xueling

Parliamentary Secretary: Eric Chua

Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth: Edwin Tong

Minister of State: Low Yen Ling and, from September 1, Alvin Tan

Parliamentary Secretary: Eric Chua — TODAY