PM Lee unveils Singapore’s new Cabinet line-up

SINGAPORE, July 25 — Two weeks after the People’s Action Party returned to power after the General Election (GE), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong today unveiled Singapore’s new Cabinet line-up.
There will be new top appointments at five of the ministries, while the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources has been renamed the Ministry of Sustainability and Environment.
Ong Ye Kung will head the Ministry of Transport, taking over from Khaw Boon Wan who has retired from politics. Ong was previously Education Minister.
Lawrence Wong, previously the National Development Minister, will take over the education portfolio.
Desmond Lee will be the new National Development Minister, while retaining a role in the Ministry of Social and Family Development as Minister-in-charge of Social Services Integration.
Masagos Zulkifli will be the new Minister for Social and Family Development, relinquishing his environment portfolio, which will be taken up by Grace Fu.
Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will take on an additional appointment as Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies.
Several office holders were promoted, including Edwin Tong and Dr Maliki Osman, who will be promoted to full ministers.
Tong will be Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, and Second Minister for Law, while Dr Maliki is appointed Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs.
Six newcomers who made their debut in GE2020 were also appointed as political officeholders, most prominently Dr Tan See Leng, who will be appointed Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry.
The others are Gan Siow Huang, Alvin Tan, Desmond Tan, Tan Kiat How and Eric Chua.
These appointments will take effect from July 27, 2020.
The full Cabinet is listed below:
Prime Minister’s Office
Prime Minister: Lee Hsien Loong
Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security: Teo Chee Hean
Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies: Tharman Shanmugaratnam
Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies: Heng Swee Keat
Minister: Indranee Rajah
Minister: Dr Tan See Leng
Minister: Dr Maliki Osman
Minister of State: Tan Kiat How
Ministry of Defence
Minister for Defence: Dr Ng Eng Hen
Senior Minister of State: Zaqy Mohamad
Ministry of Home Affairs
Minister for Home Affairs: K Shanmugam
Minister of State: Dr Faishal Ibrahim and Desmond Tan
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Minister for Foreign Affairs: Dr Vivian Balakrishnan
Second Minister for Foreign Affairs: Dr Maliki Osman
Senior Minister of State: Chee Hong Tat
Ministry of Finance
Minister for Finance: Heng Swee Keat
Second Minister for Finance: Lawrence Wong and Indranee Rajah
Ministry of Law
Minister for Law: K Shanmugam
Second Minister for Law: Edwin Tong
Ministry of Transport
Minister for Transport: Ong Ye Kung
Senior Minister of State: Dr Amy Khor and Chee Hong Tat
Ministry of National Development
Minister for National Development: Desmond Lee
Second Minister for National Development: Indranee Rajah
Senior Minister of State: Sim Ann
Minister of State: Dr Faishal Ibrahim and Tan Kiat How
Ministry of Sustainability and
Environment (renamed from Ministry of Environment and Water Resources)
Minister for Environment and Water Resources: Grace Fu
Senior Minister of State: Dr Amy Khor
Minister of State: Desmond Tan
Ministry of Trade and Industry
Minister for Trade and Industry: Chan Chun Sing
Second Minister for Trade and Industry: Dr Tan See Leng
Minister of State: Low Yen Ling and from Sept 1, Alvin Tan
Ministry of Manpower
Minister for Manpower: Mrs Josephine Teo
Second Minister for Manpower: Dr Tan See Leng
Senior Minister of State: Zaqy Mohamad
Minister of State: Gan Siow Huang
Ministry of Education
Minister for Education: Lawrence Wong
Second Minister for Education: Dr Maliki Osman
Minister of State: Sun Xueling and Gan Siow Huang
Ministry of Communications and Information
Minister for Communications and Information: S Iswaran
Senior Minister of State: Sim Ann and Janil Puthucheary
Ministry of Health
Minister for Health: Gan Kim Yong
Second Minister for Health: Masagos Zulkifli
Senior Minister of State: Dr Koh Poh Koon and Dr Janil Puthucheary
Parliamentary Secretary: Rahayu Mahzam (from September 1)
Ministry of Social and Family Development
Minister for Social and Family Development: Masagos Zulkifli
Minister‐in-charge of Social Services Integration: Desmond Lee
Minister of State: Sun Xueling
Parliamentary Secretary: Eric Chua
Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth
Minister for Culture, Community and Youth: Edwin Tong
Minister of State: Low Yen Ling and, from September 1, Alvin Tan
Parliamentary Secretary: Eric Chua — TODAY