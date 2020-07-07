157 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 20 in the community and 3 imported cases

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 45,140. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 7— Singapore has confirmed 157 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There are 20 new community cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far. Twelve cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents and eight are work pass holders.

From the ministry’s preliminary investigations, 12 of these 20 cases were close contacts of earlier cases and had already been placed on quarantine. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the other cases, MOH said.

In addition, there are three imported cases, all of whom had been placed on a stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 45,140.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY