215 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 10 in the community and four imported cases

SINGAPORE, July 1 — Singapore has confirmed 215 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There are 10 new community cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far. Six cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents and four are work pass holders.

In addition, there are four imported cases, all of whom had been placed on a stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 44,122.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY