262 new Singapore Covid-19 cases, including 9 community infections

Orchard Road on June 19, 2020, the first day Singapore enters Phase Two of its reopening. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 21 — Singapore has confirmed 262 new cases of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 42,095.

There are nine cases in the community, of whom three are Singaporeans or permanent residents and six are work pass holders.

The vast majority of the new patients are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

MOH said it is still working through the details of the cases and will provide more updates later tonight. — TODAY