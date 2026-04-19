JOHOR BAHRU, April 19 — It is evident that Malaysia’s film industry is entering an exciting new phase, driven by growing ambition and increasing audience interest.

A bold new collaboration is set to raise the bar even higher with Hunter Eleven: The Awaken, an action-packed conspiracy thriller poised to captivate audiences nationwide.

Directed by Frank See (Air Force: The Movie - Selagi Bernyawa, Legasi: Bomba The Movie) and produced by FXHAMMER FILMS SDN BHD, the film is a locally rooted production with a budget of RM20 million, bringing together top talent and crew from Malaysia, China, and Hong Kong.

It reflects a fresh, global mindset in Malaysian cinema — showcasing the strength of international co-productions and signalling a promising future for the industry.

Hunter Eleven: The Awaken will be led by Shi Yanneng (Kung Fu Hustle, Ip Man, Flash Point) as SADD, alongside Malaysia’s own Sky Iskandar as NOAH.

Joining the cast is Indonesia’s silat icon Yayan Ruhian (The Raid, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Star Wars: The Force Awakens) as WUSHA, alongside fellow Indonesian star Hana Malasan (The Shadow Strays, Susuk), who plays TARA.

Nia Atasha, Peter Davis, Nina Kho, Ariel Izz, Chai Zi, Sangeetha Krishnasamy, Amanda Ang, and Wan Serigala will also join the fray.

What is Hunter Eleven?

This bilingual Malay-English film unfolds against the tense geopolitical landscape of Southeast Asia.

The story follows military intelligence units as they investigate the mysterious disappearance of several elite special operations personnel over the past year.

The team behind ‘Hunter Eleven: The Awaken’ at Sunday’s press conference at Iskandar Studios. —Picture courtesy of GSC Movies

Early findings point to a possible connection with an overseas high-tech research and development organisation.

At the centre of the story are two protagonists: SADD, a man seeking redemption, and NOAH, who is driven by a deep desire for revenge.

As they pursue the truth and fight for freedom, they begin to uncover a powerful and enigmatic force — one that threatens not only to control their fates, but also the future of human technology itself.

Full details of the film remain under wraps, but director See emphasised that redemption lies at the heart of the story.

“You'll see we have two main characters with Yanneng and Sky.

"Both will carry their own journey, and this movie is going to be showing at that moment, a redemption for each of them.

“You are going to see how they deal with it, as so many things happen,” he said during Sunday's press conference for the film’s launch, held at the production grounds in Iskandar Studios.

Is ‘Hunter Eleven: The Awaken’ different, and when will it be released?

In Malaysia, production efforts have predominantly focused on action and military-themed offerings, which director See acknowledged.

He said Hunter Eleven: The Awaken will incorporate elements that set it apart from previous local military productions — something yet to be seen in Malaysian cinemas.

The film will offer a fresh take on action cinema, and See suggested the project could be the start of something bigger rather than a one-off film.

Behind-the-scenes images from ‘Hunter Eleven: The Awaken’, which is set to reshape the local action film landscape. — Picture courtesy of GSC Movies

It is set to deliver an ambitious action blockbuster defined by a strong visual style and a sense of violent beauty.

To achieve this, the film’s combat sequences are being shaped by veteran Hong Kong action director Stephen Tung Wai alongside Yayan himself, with See spearheading the modern tactical and firearms design.

The film is currently in principal photography, having filmed in Langkawi and now continuing at Iskandar Studios.

"Production is still halfway through, with several scenes yet to be completed, but I will ensure everything gets done," he concluded.

The 100-minute feature is supported by an international coalition of investors and production companies, including Scophil, Mandarin Motion Pictures Limited, Super Energy International Film, Hammer X, Tank Film, Yellow Duck Capital, TCI Entertainment, and AppAsia.

The project successfully pre-sold its North American distribution rights at the Busan International Film Festival, marking a new milestone for Malaysian cinema.

No official release date has been set, but Hunter Eleven: The Awaken is expected to be released by 2027, distributed by GSC Movies.