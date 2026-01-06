KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Malaysian action cinema is set to reach new heights with Black Ops: Operasi Serigala, a high-octane co-production between Malaysia and Hong Kong directed by Syafiq Yusof.

The film marks a landmark collaboration, bringing together a consortium of top Malaysian studios with One Cool Films, the Hong Kong production house founded by international star Louis Koo.

Announced at a press conference today, the partnership is the largest of its kind for the Malaysian film industry, uniting Skop Productions, Astro Shaw, Komet Studios, and GSC with One Cool Films.

It also represents a significant milestone for the Hong Kong entity, marking its first collaboration with a Malaysian production and underscoring a growing creative synergy between the two film industries.

The film follows Johan, a seasoned operative in a secret elite government task force. When his wife is brutally murdered and his daughter kidnapped, Johan is framed as the prime suspect.

Hunted by both the authorities and his former teammates, he must unravel a dark conspiracy from within and race against time to rescue his daughter.

Black Ops: Operasi Serigala assembles a powerhouse cast, blending top local talent with celebrated Hong Kong actors. Sharnaaz Ahmad, fresh off his acclaimed performance in Blood Brothers: Bara Naga, takes the lead role of Johan.

Datuk Aaron Aziz appears as Commander Khabir in “Black Ops: Operasi Serigala”. — Photo courtesy of Astro Shaw

He is joined by Datuk Aaron Aziz as Commander Khabir, Hisyam Hamid, Andy Teh, and Hong Kong drama star Benjamin Yuen.

The ensemble also features Fauzi Nawawi, Elizabeth Tan, Anding Indrawani, and rising young talent Rania Amanda.

Promising an intense cinematic experience, the film is expected to feature a blend of martial arts styles and thrilling action sequences.

Datuk Yusof Haslam, chairman of Skop Productions, expressed his hope that the collaboration will open wider opportunities for Malaysian cinema on the international stage.

“The success of a film lies in the strength of its story, sincere performances, and strong public support,” he said.

Echoing this sentiment, Tang Wai But, director of One Cool Film, said the collaboration “marks the beginning of a long-term partnership between the Hong Kong and Malaysian film industries.”

Raja Jastina Raja Arshad, Head of Astro Shaw, added that the project strengthens their strategic relationship with Skop Productions and is “an important step forward in expanding Malaysian cinema.”

Black Ops: Operasi Serigala has been in production for three weeks, with a tentative release date planned for the end of 2026.