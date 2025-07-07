SEOUL, July 7 — Imagine buying tickets to a concert but end up not being able to see who you’re paying for due to your view being blocked.

That’s what happened to some unlucky concertgoers at Blackpink’s recent shows at the Goyang Sports Complex, opening their Deadline World Tour.

Those seated in the N3, N8 and N9 zones found their views obstructed by huge stage installations that blocked off any view of the stage.

According to the Korean Herald, fans complained that the seats weren’t ‘restricted view seats’ but ‘no view seats’.

Though they had paid regular B-tier ticket prices of 132,000 Korean won, they could not see the stage at all while officially labelled restricted view seats were sold for 99,000 instead.

The ticketing site did mention ‘possible visual obstruction due to stage structures’ but according to fans, this was a complete blockage of the view and some are considering filing a report.

Korea’s consumer protection guidelines allows concertgoers to apply for a full refund as well as 10 per cent compensation should the organiser significantly obstruct the audience’s view.