JOHOR BARU, June 6 — Tamil music legend Thenisai Thendral Deva, widely known as the Gaana King, is set to make his first-ever concert appearance in Johor with a mega show on August 9 this year.

Presented by SPPS Production in collaboration with iGP Production, the concert will take place at Educity Sports Complex, Iskandar Puteri, Johor, promising an unforgettable night filled with Deva’s signature hits and a star-studded lineup of celebrated singers.

Deva, a celebrated composer from the 1990s Tamil cinema scene, is known for popularising the gaana genre with chart-topping, evergreen songs that have become a soundtrack to multiple generations.

His legacy remains strong among fans who grew up with his infectious melodies.

Joining him on stage will be renowned singers Mano, Anuradha Sriram, Sabesh-Murali, Srikanth Deva, and popular Super Singer talents Ajay Krishna and Priyanka.

Together, they will bring to life the vibrant energy of Deva’s iconic tunes.

Tickets go on sale from June 3, with early bird prices starting at RM91.80. — Picture via SPPS Production

SPPS Production and iGP Production, both based in Johor Bahru, are the organisers behind this highly anticipated concert.

As new and dynamic production houses, they are driven by a deep passion for delivering high-quality entertainment experiences.

Committed to raising the standard of live events in Malaysia, the teams aim to create memorable moments that resonate with audiences across all generations.

The organisers expressed their excitement about bringing this grand celebration of music to Johor for the first time, describing the concert as “more than just a launch,” and calling it “a significant step toward reshaping the live entertainment experience” in the region.

The timing is also special, with the concert scheduled on August 9, coinciding with Singapore’s National Day, offering a unique experience for audiences from both Malaysia and Singapore.

Tickets go on sale from June 3, with early bird prices starting at RM91.80.

Fans are encouraged not to miss this landmark event celebrating Thenisai Thendral Deva’s remarkable contributions to Tamil music.

For tickets, visit ticket2u.com.my/devajb.