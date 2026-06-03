KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Jason Mraz will return to Malaysia for his first concert in seven years as part of his Asia Tour 2026, organisers announced today.

Zues Event said in a press statement that the Grammy‑winning singer‑songwriter will perform at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on October 31.

Zues Event Sdn Bhd director Jeffery Chin said, “We are continuing the momentum from our recent K-pop concert with a different kind of connection and energy.”

He added that “many Malaysians grew up listening to Jason Mraz, and his music carries positivity, emotion and authenticity that still resonates strongly today,” noting that the show “promises sparks and drone-lit skies.”

Mraz, best known for his diamond‑certified hit I’m Yours, will bring a setlist of fan favourites and newer material to the Kuala Lumpur stop of his tour.

His discography includes global hits such as I Won’t Give Up, Lucky (with Colbie Caillat), Have It All, I Feel Like Dancing and The Remedy (I Won’t Worry), alongside nine studio albums released since his early days as a busker and coffeehouse performer.

Jason Mraz (centre) with his touring band mates. — Picture by Shervin Lainez

The press statement highlighted his work across music, theatre and television, including his role in the Broadway musical Waitress, his executive producer credit on the documentary The Opener, and his runner‑up finish on Dancing with the Stars Season 32.

It also noted his humanitarian efforts through the Jason Mraz Foundation, which supports inclusive arts education and equality‑focused programmes.

Tickets will go on sale at etix.my on June 11 from 10.50am, priced between RM158 and RM688 depending on category, with all seats ticketed.

Zues Event encouraged fans to follow its social media channels for updates.