SIBU, Jan 1 — Police have arrested a man, believed responsible for sending threatening messages via a social media platform to popular singer Nor Ashima Ramli, also known as Baby Shima.

Sibu district police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the suspect, a 35-year-old truck driver, was arrested at 9.15 pm yesterday in Kota Sentosa, Kuching.

His smartphone was confiscated to facilitate the investigation, he said, adding that the Sibu police would apply for an order to remand him today.

According to Zulkipli, the police received a report on the alleged death threat from Baby Shima, who is in Sibu for work-related matters, at 11:31 pm last Monday.

The singer, known for her hit song “Bujang Sarawak”, filed the report after encountering threatening comments on social media from an unknown individual.

The case is being investigated under Section 507 of the Penal Code / Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998," he said in a media statement today.

Accordingly, he asked the public to be more responsible when making any comments or uploading any statements on social media platforms so as not to go beyond the limits and break the law.

Baby Shima lodged the report at the Sibu Police Station accompanied by Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

Baby Shima was one of the guest artists who performed at the 2025 New Year celebrations organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) at the Azman Hashim Community Sports Complex, Sibu Jaya last night. — Bernama