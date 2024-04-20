KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — Hong Kong boy band Mirror's concert in Malaysia will no longer take place, much to fans' disappointment.

The Mirror Feel the Passion Concert Tour 2024 in KL was supposed to be happening on April 28 in Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil. It has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances, according to organiser Unusual Entertainment.

However, their Singapore show which is scheduled on May 1 will still proceed as planned.

The announcement was made via Unusual Entertainment’s social media page yesterday (April 19), stating that ticket holders for the KL show will be eligible for a full refund.

They also offered a fixed amount of travel expense compensation for fans travelling from overseas who had brought tickets for the KL show.

“Ticket holders may also choose to exchange their tickets for the Singapore show.

“Organiser will contact the affected patron through the ticketing agent for further details of the ticket refund, exchanges and compensation.

“Please keep your purchased tickets safe,” they wrote in their caption.

Despite the compensation announcement, fans have flocked to the organiser's Instagram comment section to express their disappointment as many were looking forward to Mirror’s first show in Malaysia.

“You know how disappointed I am? I waited for this for so long and not everyone can afford to go to Singapore to watch the concert.

“When I heard they were coming to Malaysia, I was desperate to see them,” commented user @rainbows_kt.

“I am so disappointed, I took a day off to buy concert tickets, bought flight tickets, paid hotel and applied leave for the concert, as well as kept anticipating seeing their great performance,” added @candy_kt_hk.

Many fans were dismayed over the last minute cancellation as tickets for the Malaysia show was sold on April 3 with ticket prices ranging from RM488 to RM1,088.

The 12-member boy band kicked off the Mirror Feel the Passion Concert Tour 2024 in January in Hong Kong and has toured multiple countries including the United States, Canada and the UK.

The group was formed in 2018 through ViuTV’s reality talent show, Good Night Show - King Maker and has made waves with their single In a Second.