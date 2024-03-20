PETALING JAYA, March 20 — Popeye is sailing back to the silver screen.The legendary sailor and spinach lover, who made his debut in comic strips in 1929, is set to star in a new live-action movie produced by Chernin Entertainment and King Features.

The project is presently in development as a high-budget feature with screenwriter Michael Caleo helming the project, reported Variety.

This marks the first return to live-action adaptation of the character since the 1980 film Popeye, starring Robin Williams.

Directed by Robert Altman and featuring Shelley Duvall as the eccentric love interest Olive Oyl, the film received negative reviews initially but has since garnered a cult following and critical re-evaluation.

Apart from the 1980 adaptation, the character has seen numerous other adaptations.

A group of dedicated fans (of whom Popeye still has many) recently produced a collection of homemade movie trailers, which have collectively amassed millions of views.

These trailers envision the character as a formidable warrior stranded on a desert island with a physique akin to Dwayne Johnson's, possibly hinting at the creative direction the project may take.

Popeye marked his 95th anniversary this year, following his debut in the 1929 comic Thimble Theater.

Two years ago, Popeye was recognised as a significant influence on menswear collections by Moschino, Supreme, and A Bathing Ape.

Even today, Popeye remains the figurehead of McCall Farms spinach.

There is no other information on the project, however, with further details regarding Popeye expected to emerge in the forthcoming months as the live-action film adaptation of Popeye the Sailor Man seeks a studio and talent involvement.