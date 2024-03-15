KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — For its grand opening at The Exchange TRX, Guerlain Ultimate Boutique has invited Thai heartthrob Mile Phakphum.

As Guerlain’s first South-east Asian “Friend of the House”, the popular Thai actor, singer and model will make an appearance in KL on March 18.

Phakphum, 32, will introduce the L’Art & La Matière collection from the French perfume and beauty house. It features unique and distinctive scents inspired by art and crafted in a design, capturing the essence of the fragrance.

The latest addition to the collection, Néroli Plein Sud is a spiced and woody interpretation of neroli that unfolds with intensity crafted by house perfumer Delphine Jelk.

With 3.6 million followers on Instagram, Phakphum is one of the rising stars in Thailand. The ManShuang star will make his appearance at the Guerlain boutique at 6pm.

