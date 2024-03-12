PETALING JAYA, March 12 — Oscar, Bafta, and Grammy-winning composer AR Rahman is poised to unveil 16 fresh compositions alongside the all-women Firdaus Orchestra comprising of 50 musicians from 23 Arab countries.

Conceived by the United Arab Emirates International Cooperation Minister of State Reem Al Hashimy and Expo City Dubai chief executive officer, the orchestra is led by Monica Woodman as conductor.

The first release is dubbed Unsung, reported Variety.

The track is an homage to individuals who contribute without seeking recognition who quietly go about their tasks, aiding others to shine such as parents, teachers, or someone involved in charitable deeds, or a creator of something remarkable, who shun the limelight, and whose sole desire is to serve humanity.

The compositions, comprising 90 per cent of instrumental pieces with occasional choral elements, explore diverse themes such as humanity, space, love, and relationships.

Unsung is slated for release this week, with the remaining tracks to follow throughout the year.

The 17-minute composition Humanitas, incorporating Indian classical elements, is expected to follow.

On the evolution of the Firdaus Orchestra, Rahman commented, “A lot has happened, I think they’re more accessible.

“Because initially they’re all from different traditions, in the Western tradition and Arabic tradition, Indian tradition.

“Now it’s a treat to work with the Firdaus Orchestra.”

The orchestra lacked a studio when it was first conceived in 2020.

Presently, they work from a cutting-edge studio based in Dubai.

Rahman is looking eastward to enhance the orchestra.

He further mentioned he wants to work with soloists, and maybe add Eastern solos like erhu players for the Firdaus Orchestra collaboration in the future.