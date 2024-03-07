KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — It’s official, Avatar will be coming back to Netflix.

Yesterday (March 6), the streaming giant posted an announcement on social media that Avatar: The Last Airbender will be renewed for seasons two and three.

The Netflix series is a live-action adaptation of the Nickelodeon animated series about a gifted young boy named Aang who, together with his friends, is destined to bring peace to a war-torn elemental world.

Advertisement

The newly announced two seasons follow the next two ‘books’ of the original animated series which are Earth, and Fire, the first being Water.

This comes after Netflix announced that the live-action series had a strong debut of 21.2 million views in its first week, beating One Piece.

Avatar fans were excited that the live-action series was going to continue but also commented their suggestions and concerns to improve the quality of the next seasons under the Instagram post.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the cast of the series were equally as hyped as Netflix posted a video of their reactions to hearing the news.

The video starts with the cast in an online call together as Daniel Dae Kim who plays Firelord Ozai explains that he has spoken with Netflix about the fate of the series.

Kim tells the cast that there will not be a second season before dropping his bluff and telling them that the series has been renewed for two seasons.

The gloomy faces of the cast quickly erupted into shouts of joy and relief as they scolded Kim for being ‘so evil’.

“We’re gonna be seeing more of each other over the next few years,” Kim said to the cast.

“Well I can’t help but feel disappointed. Took them long enough. Congratulations everyone!” Paul Sun-Hyung Lee who plays Uncle Iroh added.